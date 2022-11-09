AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $20.86

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$20.86 and last traded at C$21.07, with a volume of 58141 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$21.26.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ACQ shares. Scotiabank decreased their price target on AutoCanada from C$40.00 to C$37.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cormark raised their price target on AutoCanada from C$49.50 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on AutoCanada from C$45.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. CIBC reduced their price target on AutoCanada from C$39.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on AutoCanada from C$50.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$47.00.

The firm has a market cap of C$557.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 453.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$24.37 and a 200-day moving average price of C$26.14.

AutoCanada ( TSE:ACQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.29 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.58 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoCanada Inc. will post 4.3899998 EPS for the current year.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

