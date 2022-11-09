AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Bought by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 44.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 197.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after buying an additional 9,336 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 10,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 18,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $830,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVB. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $248.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Piper Sandler lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on AvalonBay Communities to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $292.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.95.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $160.97. 5,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753,383. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $185.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.86. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.00 and a 1-year high of $259.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.36%.

About AvalonBay Communities

(Get Rating)

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.