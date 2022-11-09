Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Shares Sold by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. decreased its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,489,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,239 shares during the period. Avantis International Equity ETF comprises 3.3% of Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned about 5.31% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $75,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,184,000. Vista Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. WorthPointe LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 16.5% in the second quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 80,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after purchasing an additional 11,436 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 331.0% in the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 20,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 15,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,405,000.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.65. The company had a trading volume of 222,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,572. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.71. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $44.63 and a 1-year high of $65.44.

