Aviance Capital Partners LLC Acquires 171 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $530,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in Everest Re Group by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in Everest Re Group by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 2,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Everest Re Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 5,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RE shares. StockNews.com lowered Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered Everest Re Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Everest Re Group from $343.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Everest Re Group from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

In other news, Director John A. Weber sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.92, for a total value of $812,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,768.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director John A. Weber sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.92, for a total value of $812,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,768.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John A. Weber sold 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.03, for a total value of $429,910.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,063,890.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,726 shares of company stock worth $2,014,963. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE RE traded down $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $325.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,946. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $244.57 and a 52-week high of $337.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.17. The firm has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.59.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

