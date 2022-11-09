Aviance Capital Partners LLC Grows Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cummins during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 77.0% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cummins from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $238.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.88.

Cummins Stock Performance

CMI stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $238.77. 10,745 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,024,568. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.27 and a 52 week high of $249.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $220.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($1.67). Cummins had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 46.83%.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.76, for a total value of $143,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,919,596.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.76, for a total transaction of $143,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,919,596.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total transaction of $248,951.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,839,491.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,980 shares of company stock worth $6,833,387. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

