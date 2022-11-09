Aviance Capital Partners LLC Lowers Position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.27% of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 42,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 33,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 19,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Price Performance

EMD stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.49. The company had a trading volume of 910 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,015. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.95. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.40 and a fifty-two week high of $13.84.

About Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

