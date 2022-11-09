Aviance Capital Partners LLC Purchases 1,205 Shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,667 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Methode Electronics worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Century Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Methode Electronics by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Methode Electronics by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,732 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Methode Electronics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Robotti Robert lifted its stake in Methode Electronics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 109,691 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Methode Electronics by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Methode Electronics news, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 12,000 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 384,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,800,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MEI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Methode Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Methode Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

NYSE MEI traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $43.65. 242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,915. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $33.91 and a one year high of $49.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.10. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $282.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.00 million. Analysts expect that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.31%.

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

