Aviance Capital Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 85.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,917 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 64,991 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 11.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 106.7% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,355 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 38,378 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 6.4% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 2.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mplx by 1.4% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Mplx alerts:

Mplx Stock Performance

Mplx stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,985,281. The firm has a market cap of $34.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Mplx Lp has a twelve month low of $27.47 and a twelve month high of $35.49.

Mplx Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.21%. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.20%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MPLX. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Mplx from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of Mplx to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Mplx from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mplx in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.57.

Mplx Profile

(Get Rating)

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.