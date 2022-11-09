Aviance Capital Partners LLC Sells 13,811 Shares of Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 344,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,811 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 1.10% of Elevate Credit worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ELVT. Empyrean Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Elevate Credit by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 1,046,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 66,790 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Elevate Credit by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 7,116 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Elevate Credit during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,183,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 36,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 906,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 101,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Elevate Credit to $2.75 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Shares of ELVT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.00. 24,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,553. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $3.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.14 and its 200-day moving average is $1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.90.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $117.61 million for the quarter. Elevate Credit had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a negative return on equity of 27.89%.

About Elevate Credit

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

