Aviance Capital Partners LLC Takes $1.20 Million Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,611,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,586,000 after acquiring an additional 68,301 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 40.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,377,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,876 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 75.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,265,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,696,000 after acquiring an additional 972,637 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 9.2% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,061,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,090,000 after acquiring an additional 89,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at approximately $168,365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

ZS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Zscaler in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Zscaler from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $268.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.18.

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total value of $576,924.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,279 shares in the company, valued at $21,309,111.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $3,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 270,599 shares in the company, valued at $45,460,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,339 shares of company stock worth $29,386,731 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company's stock.

ZS traded down $3.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.86. The company had a trading volume of 26,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,371,004. The company has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.30 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.58. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.77 and a 1 year high of $376.11.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.23. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 55.59% and a negative net margin of 35.77%. The company had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

