Aviance Capital Partners LLC Takes $1.20 Million Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Posted by on Nov 9th, 2022

Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,611,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,586,000 after acquiring an additional 68,301 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 40.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,377,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,876 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 75.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,265,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,696,000 after acquiring an additional 972,637 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 9.2% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,061,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,090,000 after acquiring an additional 89,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at approximately $168,365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Zscaler in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Zscaler from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $268.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total value of $576,924.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,279 shares in the company, valued at $21,309,111.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total value of $576,924.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,279 shares in the company, valued at $21,309,111.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $3,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 270,599 shares in the company, valued at $45,460,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,339 shares of company stock worth $29,386,731 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Stock Performance

ZS traded down $3.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.86. The company had a trading volume of 26,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,371,004. The company has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.30 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.58. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.77 and a 1 year high of $376.11.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.23. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 55.59% and a negative net margin of 35.77%. The company had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

