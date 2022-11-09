Aviance Capital Partners LLC Trims Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,174 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schubert & Co increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 73.3% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $494.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,093,068. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $492.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $499.08. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $612.27. The firm has a market cap of $218.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.72.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

A number of brokerages have commented on COST. DA Davidson upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $579.00 to $581.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $517.00 to $512.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $565.92.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total transaction of $991,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,589.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total transaction of $991,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,589.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at $13,287,267.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,500 shares of company stock worth $3,134,235 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

