Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.40-1.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $412-424 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $434.27 million. Avid Technology also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.40-$1.50 EPS.

NASDAQ AVID traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.49. The company had a trading volume of 368,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,179. Avid Technology has a 1-year low of $20.83 and a 1-year high of $37.31. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.04 and a 200-day moving average of $26.44.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Avid Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Monday, July 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Avid Technology presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.60.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Avid Technology by 12,291.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Avid Technology by 24.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Avid Technology in the first quarter valued at about $277,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Avid Technology by 6.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Avid Technology in the first quarter valued at about $403,000. 80.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

