Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $30.00. The stock had previously closed at $13.60, but opened at $16.34. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Avidity Biosciences shares last traded at $14.51, with a volume of 2,616 shares traded.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

In related news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 62,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $1,382,455.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,419.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Avidity Biosciences news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 62,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $1,382,455.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,419.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 14,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $308,066.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,330 shares in the company, valued at $29,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 91,456 shares of company stock valued at $2,035,474. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Avidity Biosciences by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 9.7% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Avidity Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 10.1% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 33,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter.

The stock has a market cap of $759.01 million, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.41 and a 200 day moving average of $16.47.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $2.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,849.49% and a negative return on equity of 38.72%. Research analysts forecast that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.

