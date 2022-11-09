Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAGet Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $30.00. The stock had previously closed at $13.60, but opened at $16.34. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Avidity Biosciences shares last traded at $14.51, with a volume of 2,616 shares traded.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Insider Activity at Avidity Biosciences

In related news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 62,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $1,382,455.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,419.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Avidity Biosciences news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 62,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $1,382,455.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,419.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 14,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $308,066.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,330 shares in the company, valued at $29,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 91,456 shares of company stock valued at $2,035,474. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avidity Biosciences

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Avidity Biosciences by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 9.7% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Avidity Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 10.1% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 33,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter.

Avidity Biosciences Stock Up 7.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $759.01 million, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.41 and a 200 day moving average of $16.47.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNAGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $2.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,849.49% and a negative return on equity of 38.72%. Research analysts forecast that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Avidity Biosciences

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.

