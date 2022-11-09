AVINOC (AVINOC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $729,857.00

AVINOC (AVINOC) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 9th. One AVINOC token can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00001289 BTC on popular exchanges. AVINOC has a total market cap of $86.10 million and $729,857.00 worth of AVINOC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, AVINOC has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About AVINOC

AVINOC launched on July 13th, 2018. AVINOC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 389,244,472 tokens. The Reddit community for AVINOC is https://reddit.com/r/avinoc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AVINOC’s official Twitter account is @avinocltd and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AVINOC is avinoc.com. AVINOC’s official message board is medium.com/@avinoc_ico.

AVINOC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AVINOC network is a team of specialists dedicated to revolutionizing the entire aviation industry through the use of innovative business models and cutting-edge technologies. The goal is making daily business for the aviation industry much smoother, more efficient and absolutely safe. Revolutionary changes of processes and structures through tokenization & blockchain-driven ideas, being that the aviation industry has many feasible ways to use tokenazetion and blochaing for transactions, operations and assets: ticketing, airport and aircraft management, loyalty programs and other possible fields of application.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AVINOC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AVINOC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AVINOC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

