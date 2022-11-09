Avista (NYSE:AVA) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Avista from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho lowered shares of Avista from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Avista from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Get Avista alerts:

Avista Price Performance

Shares of AVA stock opened at $36.58 on Friday. Avista has a 12-month low of $35.72 and a 12-month high of $46.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.20 and a 200-day moving average of $41.33.

Avista Announces Dividend

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.32). Avista had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 5.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avista will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avista

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Avista during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Avista by 178.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avista in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avista in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Avista by 1,438.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the period. 83.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avista Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.