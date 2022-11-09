Axie Infinity 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $203.73 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 20.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 9th. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $696.38 million and approximately $203.73 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for $7.27 or 0.00041549 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17,484.46 or 0.99983763 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00008996 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007885 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00046328 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00023602 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005666 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 88.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00229000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,843,930 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 95,879,206.50511771 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 7.69288492 USD and is down -14.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 262 active market(s) with $192,211,978.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

