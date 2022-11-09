Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at Morgan Stanley

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 19.75% from the company’s current price.

AXON has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.78.

NASDAQ:AXON opened at $162.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.08 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Axon Enterprise has a one year low of $82.49 and a one year high of $209.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.17.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.62. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $285.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.42, for a total value of $142,885.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 201,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,651,505.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, President Luke Larson sold 7,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $946,154.79. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 281,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,918,981.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.42, for a total value of $142,885.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 201,490 shares in the company, valued at $22,651,505.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXON. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 605.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,343 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 22.2% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,130,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $198,536,000 after buying an additional 386,861 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,220,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $305,856,000 after acquiring an additional 261,508 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,615,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,048,867,000 after acquiring an additional 248,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group International Inc. CA boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 263.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 286,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,446,000 after acquiring an additional 207,638 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

