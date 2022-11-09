Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Price Target Raised to $160.00 at Northland Securities

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Northland Securities from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities’ target price indicates a potential downside of 4.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.11.

NASDAQ:AXON opened at $167.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.17. Axon Enterprise has a 52 week low of $82.49 and a 52 week high of $209.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.08 and a beta of 0.70.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.62. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $285.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.72) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,271 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.42, for a total transaction of $142,885.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 201,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,651,505.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Luke Larson sold 7,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $946,154.79. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 281,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,918,981.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.42, for a total transaction of $142,885.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 201,490 shares in the company, valued at $22,651,505.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 230.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

