Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Price Target Raised to $96.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Cantor Fitzgerald from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Cowen decreased their price target on Axsome Therapeutics to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $49.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $108.73.

AXSM stock opened at $63.46 on Tuesday. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $20.63 and a 1-year high of $71.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.47 and its 200-day moving average is $41.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15.

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.86) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics will post -4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXSM. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 582.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 208.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Columbia Asset Management acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

