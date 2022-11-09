Ayr Wellness (AYRWF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data on Thursday, November 10th.

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56). Ayr Wellness had a negative return on equity of 7.87% and a negative net margin of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $110.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.70 million. On average, analysts expect Ayr Wellness to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ayr Wellness Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS AYRWF opened at $3.64 on Wednesday. Ayr Wellness has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $24.98. The firm has a market cap of $249.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ayr Wellness Company Profile

AYRWF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Ayr Wellness in a report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ayr Wellness in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ayr Wellness in a report on Friday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Ayr Wellness from C$40.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their target price on Ayr Wellness from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.78.

(Get Rating)

Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizers. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.

