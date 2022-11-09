Azenta (AZTA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $132.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.70 million. Azenta had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 391.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect Azenta to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Azenta alerts:

Azenta Stock Performance

NASDAQ AZTA opened at $41.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.05. Azenta has a fifty-two week low of $37.61 and a fifty-two week high of $124.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Azenta

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AZTA. TheStreet downgraded Azenta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. KeyCorp cut their target price on Azenta from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Azenta from $94.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Azenta from $94.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Azenta to $68.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.50.

In other Azenta news, COO Matthew Mcmanus acquired 8,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.15 per share, for a total transaction of $501,543.75. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,506.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Lindon G. Robertson bought 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.62 per share, for a total transaction of $250,647.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 100,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,794,901.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew Mcmanus bought 8,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.15 per share, with a total value of $501,543.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,506.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Azenta

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Azenta in the 2nd quarter worth $172,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Azenta in the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Utah Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Azenta in the 2nd quarter worth $274,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Azenta in the 2nd quarter worth $433,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Azenta in the 2nd quarter worth $445,000. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Azenta

(Get Rating)

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Azenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.