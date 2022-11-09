Azul (AZUL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $800.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.36 million. On average, analysts expect Azul to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AZUL opened at $8.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.20. Azul has a 12 month low of $6.13 and a 12 month high of $17.46.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Azul from $9.90 to $11.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Azul from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Azul currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZUL. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Azul by 79.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 199,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 88,500 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Azul by 306.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 67,905 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Azul by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 5,761 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Azul by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 18,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Azul during the 1st quarter worth $436,000. Institutional investors own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 850 daily departures to 125 destinations through a network of 259 non-stop routes with a fleet of 179 aircraft. It is also involved in the loyalty programs, travel packages, investment fund, logistics solutions, and aircraft financing activities.

