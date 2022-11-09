Baader Bank Upgrades Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) to Buy

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Baader Bank from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SVNLY has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to SEK 86 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup cut shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 101 to SEK 104 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 100 to SEK 101 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.17.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SVNLY opened at $4.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.83. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.44.

About Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SVNLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Svenska Handelsbanken AB will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, the Netherlands, the United States, Luxembourg, China, Germany, France, and Poland. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and payment and reconciliation services.

