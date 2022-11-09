Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 12,739 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 817,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,739 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Graco worth $48,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Graco in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Graco by 804.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Graco during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GGG. Robert W. Baird lowered Graco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Graco from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Graco to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Graco Price Performance

In other Graco news, EVP David M. Ahlers sold 44,949 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total transaction of $3,181,040.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,609,603.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GGG stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $67.62. 11,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,517. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.81. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.48 and a 12-month high of $81.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Graco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.06%.

Graco Profile

(Get Rating)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Featured Articles

