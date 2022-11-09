Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 28,065 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 134,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,065 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $38,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LIN. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Linde by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,286,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,966,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,317 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Linde by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,679,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,202,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,221 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Linde by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,961,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,864,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,346 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its position in shares of Linde by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,443,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $780,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 313.2% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 837,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,553,000 after purchasing an additional 634,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Price Performance

LIN stock traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $316.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,066,239. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $262.47 and a 12 month high of $352.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $283.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $295.22.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Linde plc will post 12.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on LIN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Linde from €370.00 ($370.00) to €355.00 ($355.00) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Linde to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Linde from $346.00 to $322.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Linde to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.11.

Linde Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.