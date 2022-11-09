Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 543,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,331 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $55,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 171.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.69 on Wednesday, reaching $107.46. The stock had a trading volume of 29,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,127,163. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $94.59 and a 1 year high of $115.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.57.

