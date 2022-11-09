Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $51.70 Million Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $51,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Key Financial Inc grew its position in ASML by 131.6% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 88 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in ASML by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 66 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

ASML has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of ASML from €960.00 ($960.00) to €920.00 ($920.00) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group raised shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Societe Generale cut their price objective on shares of ASML from €595.00 ($595.00) to €520.00 ($520.00) in a report on Friday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $674.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML traded down $5.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $497.85. The company had a trading volume of 19,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,455. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $363.15 and a 52-week high of $881.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $454.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $503.39. The stock has a market cap of $204.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $1.1393 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

