Baird Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 345,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.47% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $32,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 10,938.9% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,585,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 4,544,144 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 983.7% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 662,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,889,000 after purchasing an additional 601,076 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1,219.3% in the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 440,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,335,000 after purchasing an additional 407,447 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1,154.7% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 340,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,289,000 after buying an additional 313,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,440,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,582,000 after buying an additional 181,334 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJJ traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $99.91. The company had a trading volume of 4,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,179. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $89.62 and a 12-month high of $113.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.04.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

