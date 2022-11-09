Baird Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 383,868 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 134,506 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.33% of PTC worth $40,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of PTC by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its position in PTC by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PTC. Citigroup upped their target price on PTC to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PTC from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on PTC from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.22.

PTC traded down $0.69 on Wednesday, hitting $124.76. 5,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,910. The firm has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 47.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.16. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.55 and a twelve month high of $127.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total transaction of $11,884,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,191,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,264,382. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.20, for a total transaction of $1,001,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,630,330 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,717,316. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total transaction of $11,884,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,191,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,264,382. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,613 shares of company stock worth $16,878,224 over the last quarter. 10.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

