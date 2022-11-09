Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 31,330 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 124,239 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 31,330 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $45,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADBE. VELA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Adobe by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 76,547 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,876,000 after acquiring an additional 12,188 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 755.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 171 shares of the software company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 31,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $14,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $4.00 on Wednesday, reaching $298.17. The stock had a trading volume of 25,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,638,408. The company has a market capitalization of $138.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.26. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $313.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $369.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADBE. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $425.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $354.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $420.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David A. Ricks bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $280.56 per share, with a total value of $336,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,441,797.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director David A. Ricks bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $280.56 per share, with a total value of $336,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,441,797.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total transaction of $5,433,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 383,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,555,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,543 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,103. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.