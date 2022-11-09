Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Ballantyne Strong Stock Up 3.6 %

NYSE BTN opened at $2.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.17 million, a PE ratio of 116.00 and a beta of 1.34. Ballantyne Strong has a fifty-two week low of $1.93 and a fifty-two week high of $3.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Ballantyne Strong Company Profile

Ballantyne Strong, Inc operates in the entertainment industry worldwide. The company manufactures and distributes projection screens and customized screen support systems directly, as well as through third-party distributors and integrators. It also distributes other products and provides technical support services to the cinema exhibition industry, theme parks, schools, museums, and other entertainment-related markets.

