Ballswap (BSP) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Ballswap (BSP) traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 9th. During the last seven days, Ballswap has traded down 30.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Ballswap token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Ballswap has a total market capitalization of $67.30 million and $5,071.00 worth of Ballswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00003019 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.16 or 0.00547625 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,008.56 or 0.28524881 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Ballswap Profile

Ballswap launched on February 17th, 2021. Ballswap’s total supply is 799,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 477,829,312,542 tokens. Ballswap’s official Twitter account is @bitballswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ballswap’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com. Ballswap’s official message board is bitballerc20.medium.com/ballswap-bsp-debut-listing-on-bitmart-shooting-star-24h-flash-sale-purchase-to-get-extra-5-7dc8575387d7. The Reddit community for Ballswap is https://reddit.com/r/bitballecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ballswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitball ecosystem aims to become a cryptocurrency that is accepted as a mode of payment in real-life scenarios. Bitball’s mission is to build an ecosystem to bridge the gap between digital currencies, exchanges, and customers. It seeks to facilitate cross-border transactions with a user-friendly interface.BALLSWAP is BitBall ecosystem’s new product, entering DeFi market with community rewards empowering a dex swapper with farming features planned for the future.”

