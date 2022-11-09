Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) Downgraded by Citigroup to Neutral

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also commented on BBD. Scotiabank raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Banco Bradesco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Bank of America lowered Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Banco Bradesco from $4.40 to $5.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.99.
Banco Bradesco Price Performance
Banco Bradesco stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,114,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,942,801. Banco Bradesco has a 12 month low of $2.93 and a 12 month high of $4.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.66.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Banco Bradesco Company Profile
Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Banco Bradesco (BBD)
- GlobalFoundries Pops Nearly 9% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Mullen Automotive: Momentum Builds, Bears Risk Short-Squeeze
- Two Green Energy Plays Poised For Gains In 2023
- The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too
- Why Disney Should Be On Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.