Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) Downgraded by Citigroup to Neutral

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on BBD. Scotiabank raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Banco Bradesco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Bank of America lowered Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Banco Bradesco from $4.40 to $5.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.99.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Banco Bradesco Price Performance

Banco Bradesco stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,114,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,942,801. Banco Bradesco has a 12 month low of $2.93 and a 12 month high of $4.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in Banco Bradesco by 149.5% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 37,006,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,185,000 after acquiring an additional 22,176,005 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Banco Bradesco by 94.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,324,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,068,000 after buying an additional 14,231,004 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 50.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 26,042,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,898,000 after buying an additional 8,783,736 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 10.0% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 90,280,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,572,000 after buying an additional 8,239,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 55,142,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,764,000 after acquiring an additional 4,884,220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.