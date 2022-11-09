Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) Raised to “Outperform” at Itaú Unibanco

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Itaú Unibanco to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $21.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Banco Bradesco from $4.40 to $5.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Banco Bradesco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Grupo Santander lowered Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities raised Banco Bradesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a 21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.99.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Banco Bradesco Stock Performance

Banco Bradesco stock traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $3.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,391,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,942,801. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.66. The firm has a market cap of $33.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.84. Banco Bradesco has a one year low of $2.93 and a one year high of $4.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Institutional Trading of Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBD. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 16.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 50,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 7,161 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 330,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 158,588 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 36,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.