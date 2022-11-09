Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Shares Gap Down to $3.05

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.05, but opened at $2.75. Banco Bradesco shares last traded at $2.73, with a volume of 1,930 shares traded.

Banco Bradesco Trading Down 12.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $28.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.0024 per share. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.25%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Bradesco

About Banco Bradesco

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,708,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 63.9% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 6,661 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 47.5% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 19,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares during the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

