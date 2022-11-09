Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Shares Gap Down to $3.05

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.05, but opened at $2.75. Banco Bradesco shares last traded at $2.73, with a volume of 1,930 shares traded.
Banco Bradesco Trading Down 12.8 %
The stock has a market cap of $28.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56.
Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.0024 per share. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.25%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Bradesco
About Banco Bradesco
Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Banco Bradesco (BBDO)
- GlobalFoundries Pops Nearly 9% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Mullen Automotive: Momentum Builds, Bears Risk Short-Squeeze
- Two Green Energy Plays Poised For Gains In 2023
- Why Disney Should Be On Your Watchlist
- The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too
Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.