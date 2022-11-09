Bank of Georgia Group (OTCMKTS:BDGSF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $20.00

Bank of Georgia Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BDGSF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.00 and last traded at $20.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.00.
Bank of Georgia Group Price Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.10.
Bank of Georgia Group (OTCMKTS:BDGSF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter.
About Bank of Georgia Group
Bank of Georgia Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Georgia. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and BNB. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards, and other credit facilities; funds transfer and settlement services; and customers' deposits for individuals and legal entities under the Express, Bank of Georgia, MSME, and SOLO brands.
