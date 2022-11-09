Barfresh Food Group (BRFH) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect Barfresh Food Group to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter.
Shares of BRFH traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.04. The stock had a trading volume of 10,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,027. Barfresh Food Group has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $13.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.25.
Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Barfresh Food Group in a report on Friday, July 29th.
Barfresh Food Group, Inc manufactures and distributes ready-to-drink and ready-to-blend frozen beverages in the United States. The company offers smoothies, shakes and frappes in various formats comprising ready-to-drink bottled, easy pour, juice concentrates, and single serve. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Los Angeles, California.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Barfresh Food Group (BRFH)
