Barfresh Food Group (BRFH) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect Barfresh Food Group to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter.

Barfresh Food Group Price Performance

Shares of BRFH traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.04. The stock had a trading volume of 10,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,027. Barfresh Food Group has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $13.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Barfresh Food Group in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barfresh Food Group

About Barfresh Food Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Barfresh Food Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Barfresh Food Group in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in Barfresh Food Group in the first quarter valued at $371,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Barfresh Food Group in the first quarter valued at $620,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Barfresh Food Group in the first quarter valued at $2,218,000. 20.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barfresh Food Group, Inc manufactures and distributes ready-to-drink and ready-to-blend frozen beverages in the United States. The company offers smoothies, shakes and frappes in various formats comprising ready-to-drink bottled, easy pour, juice concentrates, and single serve. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

