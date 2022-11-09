Barings BDC (BBDC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $55.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Barings BDC to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Barings BDC alerts:

Barings BDC Stock Performance

NYSE BBDC opened at $9.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Barings BDC has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $11.55. The company has a market capitalization of $984.14 million, a PE ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBDC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Barings BDC during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its holdings in Barings BDC by 3,008.0% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Barings BDC in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the first quarter worth about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BBDC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Barings BDC from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Barings BDC from $10.50 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Barings BDC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.