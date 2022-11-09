Barrington Research Weighs in on Franklin Covey Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:FC)

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Franklin Covey in a research report issued on Thursday, November 3rd. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Franklin Covey’s current full-year earnings is $1.25 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Franklin Covey’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

FC opened at $47.13 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.88 and a 200-day moving average of $45.42. The company has a market capitalization of $653.13 million, a P/E ratio of 36.25, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.39. Franklin Covey has a 1-year low of $34.00 and a 1-year high of $54.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Franklin Covey by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 68,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 100,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,563,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Eschler Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP now owns 37,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey Co is a global public company, which focuses on organizational performance improvement. It operates through the following segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees, and Corporate & Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada, international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria, governmental sales channels, coaching operations, and books and audio sales channels.

