Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Acquires 359 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACT Advisors LLC. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 4,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,492.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 201,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,394,000 after purchasing an additional 188,518 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 44.4% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $903,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of MUB stock opened at $102.07 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.58. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.35 and a one year high of $116.69.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

