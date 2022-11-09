Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Acquires 4,745 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,734 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 4,745 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,954,000. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 38.4% in the second quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 177,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 49,150 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 11.4% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 17,616 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 3.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,882 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE BDJ opened at $9.10 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.11. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $10.45.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.2176 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 28.70%. This is a boost from BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

