Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Cuts Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 871 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS opened at $93.74 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $82.09 and a 12-month high of $110.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.06 and a 200 day moving average of $92.45.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.