Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Has $327,000 Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $47,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock opened at $44.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.79. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12-month low of $38.59 and a 12-month high of $49.51.

