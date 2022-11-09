Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Purchases 517 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,012,000. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $510,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 93.7% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 9,926 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Efficient Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 32.7% during the second quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 11,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:DFUS opened at $41.59 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $37.96 and a 52-week high of $52.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.59.

