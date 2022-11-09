Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Purchases Shares of 5,850 Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,361,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,013,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,608 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 28,917,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,034,089,000 after purchasing an additional 10,761,322 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1,413.5% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 27,916,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,153,123,000 after purchasing an additional 26,072,056 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 168.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,168,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $998,402,000 after purchasing an additional 15,182,043 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,096,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $747,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $323,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,883,355. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $323,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,883,355. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $189,593,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,701,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,061,062.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,393,648 shares of company stock worth $190,979,619 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Schlumberger Trading Down 2.0 %

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.47.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $53.61 on Wednesday. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $27.65 and a 12-month high of $55.12. The stock has a market cap of $76.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.72 and a 200-day moving average of $40.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.65%.

About Schlumberger

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.