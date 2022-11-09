Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Sells 22,816 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors reduced its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 59.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,816 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,920,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,756,000 after buying an additional 196,610 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 18,046,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $318,342,000 after buying an additional 2,124,224 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 23.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,162,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,569,000 after buying an additional 3,040,814 shares during the period. 3EDGE Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 279.9% in the first quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 7,764,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $136,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 246.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,211,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131,766 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

PDBC stock opened at $17.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.01 and its 200 day moving average is $17.89. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1-year low of $13.22 and a 1-year high of $22.31.

