Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Price Target Cut to €54.00 by Analysts at Societe Generale

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Societe Generale from €69.00 ($69.00) to €54.00 ($54.00) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BAYRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €75.00 ($75.00) to €80.00 ($80.00) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Exane BNP Paribas raised Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €80.00 ($80.00) to €81.00 ($81.00) in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €75.00 ($75.00) to €79.00 ($79.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.50.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 5.0 %

OTCMKTS:BAYRY traded down $0.69 on Wednesday, hitting $13.02. 930,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,279. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.18. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $11.41 and a 52 week high of $18.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.41.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

