Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.47 EPS

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.47), Briefing.com reports. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 304.21% and a negative return on equity of 27.45%. The business had revenue of $15.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Beam Therapeutics’s revenue was up 1875.0% on a year-over-year basis.
NASDAQ BEAM opened at $38.39 on Wednesday. Beam Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $27.77 and a fifty-two week high of $100.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.68.
BEAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $38.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $41.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Beam Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.83.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEAM. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,336,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,781 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $10,835,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 15.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 953,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,927,000 after buying an additional 124,680 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 562,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,759,000 after acquiring an additional 101,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 26.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 137,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after purchasing an additional 28,450 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.
