Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.47 EPS

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by ($0.47), Briefing.com reports. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.45% and a negative net margin of 304.21%. The business had revenue of $15.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1875.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Beam Therapeutics Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ BEAM opened at $38.39 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 1.67. Beam Therapeutics has a one year low of $27.77 and a one year high of $100.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BEAM. Barclays upped their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $38.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $41.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Beam Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.83.

Insider Activity at Beam Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Beam Therapeutics

In other Beam Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.31, for a total value of $1,389,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,058,520 shares in the company, valued at $49,020,061.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEAM. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 68.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,336,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,781 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $10,835,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 15.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 953,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,927,000 after acquiring an additional 124,680 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 21.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 562,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,759,000 after acquiring an additional 101,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 26.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 137,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after acquiring an additional 28,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

Further Reading

