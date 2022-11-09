Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,776 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,707 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $7,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BDX. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.4% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,958 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 14.2% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 19.5% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 9.4% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and

In related news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $125,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,331 shares in the company, valued at $882,715. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $2,518,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,878 shares in the company, valued at $7,656,424.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $125,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of BDX traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $219.19. 52,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,197,845. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $215.90 and a fifty-two week high of $280.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $236.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Several research firms recently commented on BDX. StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $235.00 to $227.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.00.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

